MOVES-Goldman Sachs' Nicholas Pappas joins BlueMountain Capital

April 15 Private investment firm BlueMountain Capital Management said it had appointed Nicholas Pappas Chief Executive of its European operations.

Pappas is the former head of EMEA leveraged finance trading and research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He has also held positions at Deutsche Bank and Bear Stearns.

He will be based in London. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
