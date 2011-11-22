Goldman Sachs lifts holdings of Olympus shares -filing

BRIEF-Banro reports robbery attempt at Twangiza mine site
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp
TOKYO Nov 22 Three Goldman Sachs units hold a total of 6.67 percent of outstanding shares in Japan's scandal-hit Olympus Corp for trading purposes, according to Japan regulatory filings released on Tuesday.
Shareholders with more than a five percent holding of a firm are required to file with regulators. Goldman Sachs previous holdings of Olympus shares was less than five percent.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Senate was poised to vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's choice of billionaire Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, amid a deadlock over the controversial nominee that is expected to be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
* CERECOR ENGAGES SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY TO ASSIST WITH REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES