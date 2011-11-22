版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 15:58 BJT

Goldman Sachs lifts holdings of Olympus shares -filing

TOKYO Nov 22 Three Goldman Sachs units hold a total of 6.67 percent of outstanding shares in Japan's scandal-hit Olympus Corp for trading purposes, according to Japan regulatory filings released on Tuesday.

Shareholders with more than a five percent holding of a firm are required to file with regulators. Goldman Sachs previous holdings of Olympus shares was less than five percent.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐