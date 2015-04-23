版本:
Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy Pacific Life business

NEW YORK, April 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Asset Management plans to acquire the Pacific Global Advisors solutions business from Pacific Life Insurance Co , the company said on Thursday.

The business provides investment and risk management services to institutional investors and has assets under supervision of more than $18 billion. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Grant McCool)

