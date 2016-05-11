NY regulator requests shell company info from Goldman Sachs, 3 banks-source

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 New York State's financial regulator has asked Goldman Sachs and three foreign banks for shell company information, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The New York Department of Financial Services also requested shell company information from BNP Paribas SA, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Standard Chartered Plc, the person said.
A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. A BNP spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.