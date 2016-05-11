NY regulator requests shell company info from Goldman Sachs, 3 banks-source

May 11 New York State's financial regulator has asked Goldman Sachs and three foreign banks for shell company information, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The New York Department of Financial Services also requested shell company information from BNP Paribas SA, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Standard Chartered Plc, the person said.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. A BNP spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)