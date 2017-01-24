Goldman Sachs' Cohn receives $20 mln in pay for 2016, down 5 percent

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.
Cohn said in December he was leaving the Wall Street bank to become an economic adviser to the Trump administration. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Tom Brown)
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation