Goldman private equity executive Pontarelli to retire

Jan 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive
Ken Pontarelli, who helped lead the firm's private equity
investments in the energy sector, is retiring, according to an
internal memo.
Pontarelli had spent 22 years at Goldman and most recently
served as chief investment officer of West Street Energy
Partners, the bank's fund focused on renewable energy and
natural resources.
Scott Lebovitz will replace Pontarelli.
A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo on
Wednesday.
Pontarelli joined Goldman in 1992 as an investment banking
analyst. After working in various roles in debt capital markets
and banking, he joined the firm's private equity division in
1999 to build its energy and natural resources investing unit.
He was named managing director in 2004 and partner in 2006.
Most recently, Pontarelli's group helped to establish a bond
facilty to target $1 billion in investment within the next few
years for clean energy projects in Japan.
It also backed Indian clean energy company ReNew Power
Venture Pvt.
Pontarelli is the latest senior departure at Goldman's
merchant bank, which is led by longtime partner Richard
Friedman. Last year, Thomas Carella, who led healthcare
investment, joined private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC.
Jack Daly, who ran industrials investments at Goldman, also
resigned to join TPG Capital.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)