UPDATE 5-Goldman posts smallest profit in 4 years; revenues top estimates

* Fourth-qtr earnings/shr $1.27 vs. $4.38 year earlier
* Revenue $7.27 bln vs. est. $7.07 bln
* Shares fall to 20-month low
By Richa Naidu and Sudarshan Varadhan
Jan 20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported
its smallest quarterly profit in more than four years as a $5
billion legal settlement from the financial crisis added pain to
an already tough three months.
Like other banks, Goldman has struggled as plummeting oil
prices, concerns about China's economy, and nervousness about
the timing and pace of U.S. interest rate increases weighed on
credit markets.
Goldman, the last of the big U.S. banks to release
fourth-quarter earnings, reported a drop in revenue in all but
one of its main businesses.
The one bright spot was investment banking, which helped the
bank beat revenue and profit expectations.
Net earnings fell 71.8 percent in the quarter, the third
straight period its profits have declined.
Goldman's shares fell as much as 2.3 percent to their lowest
in more than 1-1/2 years, before easing to $152.25, down 2.9
percent on Wednesday.
Net revenue fell 5.4 percent to $7.27 billion, but topped
the average analyst estimate of $7.07 billion.
Net income applicable to common shareholders dropped to $574
million, or $1.27 per share, from $2.03 billion, or $4.38 per
share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1PgU3uR)
Excluding the settlement, which stemmed from claims the bank
misled mortgage bond investors during the financial crisis,
Goldman earned $4.68 per share, beating the average analyst
estimate of $3.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from trading bonds, currencies and commodities
(FICC) came to $1.12 billion, the lowest since the fourth
quarter of 2008, during the depths of the financial crisis. The
fixed income unit was dragged down by a weak commodities
business.
FICC comprised 15 percent of overall revenue, a far cry from
the days when it regularly contributed about 40 percent.
Bond trading by U.S. banks has been declining since 2009,
mainly due to new rules that discourage them from taking
unnecessary risks.
Goldman Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said
products like credit and mortgages faced challenges last year,
but those involving interest rates and commodities were strong.
While competitors like Morgan Stanley have slashed
their fixed income units to account for reduced client activity
over the last several quarters, Schwartz said the business could
rebound.
"There certainly is a bull case in terms of fixed income
activity," he said. "The stable to improving global growth we're
seeing in the U.S. and across Europe could certainly be a
tailwind."
Goldman's equities revenue decreased 9 percent from a year
ago to $1.75 billion. The bank, which competes with Morgan
Stanley in stock trading, reported lower equities revenue for
full-year 2015 than its rival.
Investment banking revenue, including income from deals and
underwriting of bond and share offerings, rose 7.4 percent to
$1.55 billion.
Goldman ranked No. 1 in advising on both announced and
completed mergers and acquisitions globally in 2015, according
to Thomson Reuters data. (tmsnrt.rs/1UReeh4).
The bank advised on some of the year's largest deals,
including the $130 billion tie-up between U.S. chemical giants
DuPont and Dow Chemical Co.
However, KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl said while advisory
revenue was strong, it was unclear if the bank could keep up the
momentum, given current market turmoil.
OPERATING EXPENSES JUMP
Return on equity (ROE), a measure of how profitably Goldman
uses shareholder money, was 7.4 percent for 2015, well below the
30 percent or so it achieved before the financial crisis.
Many investors argue that banks need at least a 10 percent
ROE to cover their cost of capital.
Goldman's investment management arm grew its total assets to
$1.25 trillion, the most ever. Revenue ticked down 1 percent to
$1.29 billion from a year ago.
The division represented 21 percent of the bank's revenue
for the quarter, up from 20 percent a year ago.
About half of Goldman's 2,600 new hires during the year came
in investment management, Schwartz said.
Total operating expenses jumped 38 percent to $6.2 billion.
Non-compensation costs soared 64 percent to $4.14 billion, due
mainly to the $1.95 billion put aside for litigation and
regulatory issues.
Spending on salary and benefits as a percentage of total
revenue rose to 28.3 percent, versus 25.4 percent a year
earlier.
The bank's increased spending on employees is in contrast to
the cost-cutting by its peers.
Up to Tuesday's close of $156.82, Goldman shares had fallen
nearly 13 percent since the start of the year. The stock dropped
7 percent in 2015, the second worst performer among the big U.S.
banks after Morgan Stanley, which dropped 18 percent.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Ted
Kerr and Jeffrey Benkoe)