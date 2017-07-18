FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
Goldman's bond trading slumps 40 pct
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 中午11点51分 / 20 小时前

Goldman's bond trading slumps 40 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc posted a 17 percent decline in trading revenue in the second quarter, mirroring a broader weakness in bond trading activity that has plagued big U.S. banks.

Goldman, the fifth largest U.S. bank by assets, is typically more reliant on bond trading revenue than its peers.

Revenue from trading fixed income, commodities and currencies fell 40 percent to $1.16 billion.

The Wall Street bank's net income applicable to common shareholders was nearly flat at $1.63 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

Earnings per share, however, rose to $3.95 from $3.72 as number of shares outstanding decreased nearly 6 percent.

Analysts had expected earnings of $3.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Total revenue, including net interest income, fell 0.6 percent to $7.89 billion.

Goldman's rival Morgan Stanley is expected to report earnings on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below