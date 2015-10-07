Goldman's treasurer Robinson to retire after 25 years: memo

Oct 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Global Treasurer Liz Beshel Robinson is retiring from the bank after 25 years, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Robinson, who helped to manage the firm's liquidity, balance sheet and capital, will be replaced by Robin Vince, global head of operations, the bank said in a separate memo.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos.

Robinson joined Goldman's investment banking division in 1990 where she helped advise financial institutions. She joined the corporate treasury department in 1993 and helped execute Goldman's IPO in 1999. She assumed her current role in 2005 and was named a partner a year later.

Vince joined Goldman in 1994 and eventually ran global money markets within the fixed income division. He took on his current role in 2006. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)