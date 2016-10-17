版本:
Goldman's Asia Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire- memo

Oct 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Asia Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz has decided to retire at the end of this year, according to an internal memo.

Schwartz, who has worked at Goldman for 27 years and is based in Beijing, will become a senior director at the firm.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

