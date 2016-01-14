Goldman Sachs to pay $15 mln to settle SEC stock lending case

Jan 14 Goldman Sachs & Co will pay $15
million to settle civil charges that its securities lending
practices violated federal regulations, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
Goldman made improper representations to customers who
requested that the firm locate certain stocks for short selling,
the SEC said. Goldman told those customers that it had arranged
to borrow, or believed it could borrow, the security to settle
the short sale, a process known as "granting locates."
Goldman, however, had not performed an adequate review of
the securities customers had asked it to locate, the SEC said.
"We are pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC,"
A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)