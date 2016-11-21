Goldman Sach's co-head of Europe Michael Sherwood retires - memo

LONDON Nov 21 Michael Sherwood, co-head of
Europe at Goldman Sachs is retiring from the Wall Street
firm, according to a memo sent on Monday.
Sherwood, who spent 30 years at the investment bank and was
often mooted as a potential successor to CEO Lloyd Blankfein,
will retire from his post at the end of the year, though will
continue to have a role at the firm as a senior director.
Richard Gnodde, currently Sherwood's Co-CEO, will become
sole head of Goldman Sachs International, the European arm of
the Wall Street bank.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)