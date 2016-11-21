版本:
Goldman Sach's co-head of Europe Michael Sherwood retires - memo

LONDON Nov 21 Michael Sherwood, co-head of Europe at Goldman Sachs is retiring from the Wall Street firm, according to a memo sent on Monday.

Sherwood, who spent 30 years at the investment bank and was often mooted as a potential successor to CEO Lloyd Blankfein, will retire from his post at the end of the year, though will continue to have a role at the firm as a senior director.

Richard Gnodde, currently Sherwood's Co-CEO, will become sole head of Goldman Sachs International, the European arm of the Wall Street bank. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

