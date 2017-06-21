MOVES-Ex-Goldman Sachs tech executive Walker joins OpenFin board

| June 21
June 21 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
technology co-head Paul Walker will join the board of financial
technology company OpenFin, the firm said on Wednesday.
Walker, who helped advocate for Goldman giving away some of
its trading technology, joins a company which also made freely
available its core technology in May.
New York-based OpenFin is trying to be the "operating
system" for Wall Street, similar to how Apple Inc's iOS
and Alphabet Inc's Android systems power mobile
applications.
OpenFin's software helps banks and hedge funds create and
upgrade trading applications as quickly and frequently as
technology companies update apps on smartphones.
That compares to the six months to 18 months it currently
takes for new applications or even updates to existing programs
to reach a trader's computer at major banks.
"What got me excited about OpenFin is how they're making
technology work across our industry to increase security and
speed," Walker said in an interview.
Walker, who left Goldman in 2016 after 15 years, also pushed
for greater cooperation among the banking industry to make
financial operations faster and more efficient, including
technologies like blockchain.
OpenFin is used by 40 of the world's largest banks and
trading platforms and its technology powers applications across
more than 125,000 desktops. Customers include JPMorgan Chase &
Co, hedge fund Citadel and broker ICAP.
OpenFin in February raised $15 million in venture capital in
its second round led by JPMorgan, Bain Capital Ventures and
Euclid Opportunities. The company has raised $22 million in
total.
