Goldman Sachs' head U.S. inflation trader put on leave-WSJ

NEW YORK, March 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has put Josh Schiffrin, its head of U.S. inflation
trading, on leave while it reviews certain trades, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Schiffrin was placed on leave in January and its still
employed at the firm, the paper said, citing people familiar
with the matter. A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment.
"Goldman's compliance executives are seeking to determine
whether Mr. Schiffrin's desk may have violated the firm's
policies in booking certain inflation trades, in which
government bonds and their derivatives are used as hedges," the
online WSJ article said.
The review of the inflation trades will end shortly and
Schiffrin will return to work, a person familiar with the matter
told the paper.
