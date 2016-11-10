Goldman CEO Blankfein says Trump's plans may be good for economic growth

Nov 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd
Blankfein said the surprising U.S. election results show
"democracy at work" and could bode well for the firm and its
clients, in a voicemail to employees on Wednesday.
"Change is often the agent of progress in ways that we can't
always readily see in the early days," he said, according to a
transcript reviewed by Reuters.
President elect Donald Trump's stated commitment to
infrastructure spending, government reform and tax reform, "will
be good for growth, and therefore, will be good for our clients
and for our firm."
Blankfein acknowledged that the presidential campaign cycle
had been divisive and that many Goldman employees "may feel
uncertain, or perhaps even disheartened or uncomfortable with
the outcomes of these political cycles."
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon also delivered a
message to bank employees on Wednesday, saying business leaders
and government officials needed to work together on solutions to
the country's problems.
Dimon said a "deep desire for change" and frustration with
the economy were among the reasons Trump had been voted into
office.
A senior person on Trump's transition team contacted Dimon
about serving as Treasury Secretary in the new administration,
Reuters reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)