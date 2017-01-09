Goldman names Elisha Wiesel as new chief information officer, replacing Chavez

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named a new chief information officer as former head Marty Chavez moves on to become CFO of the Wall Street firm.
Elisha Wiesel, currently chief risk officer for the securities division, will replace Chavez, according to an internal memo on Monday and confirmed by bank spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin.
Wiesel joined Goldman as an analyst in 1994 in the bank's commodities division J. Aron, where Chavez also began his career. He was named managing director in 2002 and partner in 2004.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.