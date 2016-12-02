Goldman junior banker collapses in Frankfurt while working late - sources

FRANKFURT Dec 2 A junior banker at Goldman
Sachs' Frankfurt office collapsed while working into the
early hours, prompting management to ask staff to look after
their health more seriously, people who attended the meeting
said.
The banker had come to the office despite feeling unwell to
work on a deal and broke down at around 2.30 am local time, the
people said.
Goldman Sachs confirmed that a doctor was summoned because a
junior staff member felt unwell.
"The health of our employees is a priority for us," a
spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs said, adding staff were being
trained regularly to act responsibly, including with their own
health.
She declined to give details on the incident involving the
junior banker.
In a profession known for its gruelling schedules, banks
around the world are trying to lighten workloads to lower stress
levels, especially among junior bankers.
In 2013, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch intern died
after allegedly working 72 hours without sleep. An inquest later
ruled that he had died of natural causes, and BAML launched an
internal review into working conditions for junior employees.
At UBS, investment bankers can now take at least
two hours of "personal time" a week in the latest attempt by a
bank to retain staff with a better work-life
balance.
