Goldman hires Barclays banker to run Saudi business - sources

| DUBAI
DUBAI Dec 3 Goldman Sachs Inc has hired
Omar Mohammady to run the its Saudi Arabian investment banking
business, a key role for global banks operating in the Gulf Arab
region, three banking sources said.
Saudi national Mohammady, previously with Barclays Plc
, will replace Rayan Fayez, who moved to J.P. Morgan
Chase Inc in June as co-chief executive and head of its
investment bank for Saudi Arabia, the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
Mohammady will begin in his Goldman role later in December,
one of the sources said, adding he will join the firm as an
executive director.
Goldman Sachs and Barclays were not immediately available to
comment.
As the largest market in the Gulf region, Saudi Arabia is an
important destination for global banks looking to grab a share
of the region's oil wealth.
The kingdom is home to companies such as state-owned Saudi
Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer and Saudi Basic
Industries Corp, the world's largest chemicals maker
by market value.
Both Barclays and Goldman are licensed to undertake capital
markets-related business in the kingdom by the Saudi Capital
Markets Authority (CMA).
Goldman recently lost the head of its Qatar business Tamim
al-Kawari to local bank QInvest in Doha.