Goldman names new Asia Pac. chair, based in Beijing

HONG KONG, June 12 Goldman Sachs on
Tuesday said that Mark Schwartz will take on the role of
chairman of its Asia Pacific unit, based in Beijing.
Goldman becomes the first foreign investment bank in recent
memory to base its top regional banker in Beijing, as Hong Kong
has historically served as the location of such a post.
Scwhartz's placement in China's capital puts him in a
position to oversee the bank's joint venture partnership there,
and to have quick access to leaders of some of the world's
largest companies.
Schwartz will replace Goldman's Michael Evans, who has
served as Chairman of Asia Pacific since 2004. Evans is based in
New York and will continue in his role as a Vice Chairman of the
bank and global head of growth markets.
Since 2006, Schwartz has been the chairman of MissionPoint
Capital Partners, an investment firm he co-founded, which is
focused on the transition to a lower carbon economy.