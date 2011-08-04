UPDATE 2-Ex-Goldman director Gupta, SEC to drop litigation

* SEC to end administrative proceedings
* Gupta to end lawsuit
* Gupta accused of tipping Raj Rajaratnam
* SEC may still bring case in federal court
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) director Rajat Gupta and the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission are dropping litigation against each other
stemming from the sprawling federal insider trading probe.
The agreement, revealed Thursday in a court filing, for now
ends litigation against Gupta, a former chief of consulting
firm McKinsey & Co and one of the highest-profile defendants
accused by the government of wrongdoing.
Investigators have said Gupta passed tips to Galleon Group
hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam about Goldman, including a
possible multibillion dollar investment from Warren Buffett,
and Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), where Gupta was also a
director.
Prosecutors named Gupta as an unindicted co-conspirator in
that case, which led to Rajaratnam's conviction in May, but
have not charged him criminally.
Citing the "public interest," the SEC dismissed
administrative proceedings filed on March 1 accusing Gupta of
passing tips illegally to Rajaratnam.
"Dismissing these proceedings will not prevent the
Commission from filing an action against Mr. Gupta in United
States District Court," the dismissal order shows.
As a result of the dismissal, Gupta agreed to dismiss his
lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court against the SEC.
In it, Gupta accused the regulator of depriving him of a
jury trial and other procedural safeguards by bringing
administrative proceedings rather than filing a lawsuit.
SEC STILL "COMMITTED" TO CASE
A two-page letter agreement between Gupta and the SEC was
made public on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who
presided over Gupta's lawsuit. He said that agreement will moot
that case.
"Mr. Gupta is very pleased that as a result of his lawsuit
the SEC has dismissed its administrative proceeding and he will
no longer be singled out for disparate treatment," his lawyer
Gary Naftalis said in a statement. "Mr. Gupta's lawsuit against
the SEC has achieved all of the relief he sought. As we've said
previously, the SEC's allegations are totally baseless."
SEC spokesman John Nester said: "The staff is fully
committed to the case and will proceed as appropriate."
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York
declined to comment.
RECORDED PHONE CALLS
Gupta had been accused by the SEC of passing advance tips
about Goldman's financial results, and a $5 billion investment
from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) at the
height of the 2008 financial crisis.
On May 11, a federal jury convicted Rajaratnam of 14
securities fraud and conspiracy charges related to insider
trading.
At Rajaratnam's trial, prosecutors played secretly recorded
phone calls to show Gupta's alleged tips.
In one, Rajaratnam and Gupta discussed a Goldman board
meeting. In another, Rajaratnam told a Galleon colleague that a
Goldman director provided him with details that the bank was on
track for a surprise loss in the fourth quarter of 2008.
Rajaratnam is expected to be sentenced in the criminal case
on Sept. 27. He also faces SEC civil charges.
The case is Gupta v. SEC, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-01900.
