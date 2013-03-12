SEC asked Goldman to disclose more about illiquid assets-filings

NEW YORK, March 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
began disclosing more information about the way it values
illiquid assets after staff from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission pressured the bank to do so, according to
documents released on Tuesday.
The Wall Street bank and SEC staff corresponded for five
months about how Goldman treats its so-called "Level 3" assets,
which change hands so infrequently that the bank determines
values using its own internal models.
The SEC asked Goldman to disclose the effect of how it
accounted for offsetting trades with derivatives trading
counterparties, known as "counterparty netting." It also
requested information on cash collateral, as well as a weighted
average of its "unobservable inputs" and additional "qualitative
information" about the range of the data.
Goldman eventually changed its reporting to disclose what
kind of inputs it uses in valuation models - such as bond
yields, loss rates and durations of securities - to satisfy the
SEC's requests.
The letters involving Level 3 assets were sent from the fall
of last year through February, but disclosed on Tuesday. The SEC
also made public other correspondence in which it requested that
Goldman provide more information on how it calculates its
exposure to risky European countries.