China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
HONGKONG Oct 23 Goldman Sachs has hired Ian M. Smith from Citigroup as head of GS Electronic Trading in Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Smith joins Goldman as a managing director and will be responsible for improving the firm's electronic trading offering in the region.
Investors globally increasingly prefer to trade shares online, rather than over the telephone. Banks are investing in technology to try and capture more market share as revenues from traditional broking tumble.
A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.