UPDATE 6-Departing Goldman banker slams 'rip-off' culture

* Calls firm "toxic and destructive"
* Critics say he held a junior role
* Popular Darth Vader parody already out
By Douwe Miedema and Lauren Tara LaCapra
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 14 Goldman Sachs
faced an unprecedented assault from one of its own on Wednesday
after a banker published a withering resignation letter in the
New York Times, calling the Wall Street titan a "toxic" place
where managing directors referred to their own clients as
"muppets."
It was the latest blow for the investment bank. The company
-- dubbed a "great vampire squid" in a 2009 article in
Rolling Stone magazine -- has been embroiled in the
biggest-ever insider trading scandal on Wall Street. And just
weeks ago, a top judge criticized Goldman for big conflicts of
interest in an energy deal. [ID: nL2E8EE9CZ]
In an opinion column in Wednesday's Times, Greg Smith, who
worked in equity derivatives, said Goldman had become "as
toxic and destructive as I have ever seen it.
"It makes me ill how callously people talk about ripping
their clients off. Over the last 12 months I have seen five
different managing directors refer to their own clients as
'muppets,'" Smith said.
In the United States "muppet" brings to mind lovable puppets
like Kermit the Frog, but in Britain, "muppet" is slang for a
stupid person. (Goldman, as it happens, was at one time also the
bank for the family of Muppets creator Jim Henson.)
Goldman Sachs issued a short statement in response:
"We disagree with the views expressed, which we don't think
reflect the way we run our business. In our view, we will only
be successful if our clients are successful. This fundamental
truth lies at the heart of how we conduct ourselves."
In a memo to staff, Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said Smith's views were in
the minority among his 12,000 fellow vice presidents.
"And, what do our people think about how we interact with
our clients? Across the firm at all levels, 89 percent of you
said that the firm provides exceptional service to them," they
said in the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by
Reuters.
Congressman Barney Frank, an architect of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reform law, said Smith's piece would have
"a big impact" on the banking industry's efforts to push back
against financial reform.
"It puts the burden on Goldman Sachs and others to show
us how what they do benefits the clients and therefore the
broader economy," he told Reuters.
Goldman shares closed 3.3 percent lower, on a day when
broader markets were up slightly. At least one bank wasted no
time in trying to take advantage of the situation.
"In my experience ... client success and firm success can
peacefully coexist; in fact thrive," Harris Private Bank Chief
Investment Officer Jack Ablin said in an open letter.
"Having served clients for nearly 30 years I can tell you
that the long-term success of any institution, whether in the
financial field or not, depends on the long-term success and
satisfaction of its clients," said Ablin, who oversees $60
billion of investments for individuals and families.
But the company, which sometimes lacks for defenders,
garnered at least some public support in response to Smith.
"The many people we have dealt with there have all been
exceptionally talented and high-grade, and never once have we
had a negative experience in which we felt that they took
advantage of us or didn't do what they said they would do,"
well-known fund manager Whitney Tilson said in a note.
FRIENDLY AND GENUINE?
Smith, who did not return voice mails on his cellphone,
carried the title of executive director, but it was not nearly
as illustrious as it might sound. Goldman's roughly 12,000 vice
presidents and executive directors compare with 450 managing
directors -- the next rung up in the Goldman hierarchy and a job
classification that Smith didn't achieve. Overall, the company
has about 33,000 employees, meaning that 36 percent of Goldman's
workforce carried a title similar to Smith's.
South African David Berman, founder of hedge fund
Durban Capital and friends with Smith, called him "a very
understated, humble type of guy who would tell the truth as
truth is important to him.
"But he never struck me as the Goldman-type as he isn't
aggressive nor (the) salesman type one expects," Berman said,
adding, "I am convinced this is for real with no selfish intent
here."
According to the British Financial Services Authority's
register, Smith joined Goldman's UK unit a year ago.
Johannesburg-born Smith attended universities in his home
country and in the United States, where he received a degree in
economics from Stanford University in 2001. He also interviewed
to be a Rhodes Scholar in South Africa in 2002.
While at student at Stanford he had a summer internship at
Paine Webber in 1999 and a summer internship at Goldman in 2000.
Upon graduating from Stanford in 2001, he landed at Goldman.
Internally, Smith's op-ed piece was not necessarily well
received. A trader, who knew Smith in passing, said the company
is telling staff that Smith is a disgruntled employee who is
leaving because he didn't make managing director.
This trader, who did not want to be named, says former
Goldman colleagues are saying that Smith "wasn't very
commercial," which means he wasn't producing the kind of sales
the company wanted.
PAST MEDIA STORMS
Goldman Sachs -- fourth among investment banks last year
based on fee-income rankings compiled by Thomson Reuters and
Freeman Consulting -- has a history of tension with client
interests, experts say.
"Greg Smith refers to the last 12 years, but in
fact Goldman has been doing this kind of thing since going back
to the Great Depression," author William Cohan told Reuters
Insider.
"It's not just the last 12 years; unfortunately it's part of
the firm's DNA," said Cohan, author of the Goldman profile
"Money and Power" and a former Wall Street banker himself.
In recent years the company has faced other high-profile
incidents damaging to its image after the near-collapse of the
global banking system in 2008.
Earlier this month it was accused of a major conflict of
interest for advising El Paso Corp on its sale to Kinder Morgan,
while being a significant shareholder in Kinder.
A lawyer representing an Australian fund in a lawsuit
against Goldman over mortgage-backed securities, filed in New
York last year and alleging fraud and breach of contract, said
he may seek Smith's deposition to help bolster his case.
"Part of Goldman's defense is everybody is sophisticated and
everybody knew as much as we knew did," the lawyer, Eric Lewis,
said. "But if you're calling your clients muppets -- most
muppets don't have the cranial capacity of Goldman."
Paul Volcker, a former Federal Reserve chairman, called the
Smith piece a "reflection of the change in market mentality over
the last 15, over the last 20 years" at an economics summit in
Washington hosted by the Atlantic magazine.
TWITTER IGNITES
Unsurprisingly, Smith's resignation letter captured the
imagination of Twitter users. "Greg Smith" was a worldwide
trending topic early Wednesday, meaning it had suddenly spiked
in interest, while both that and "Goldman Sachs" were trending
in the United States.
Many of the commentators expressed surprise about the
allegations in the piece, while others called for Smith to shed
light on why he left the bank, or pointed out that he seemed to
have been employed in a comparatively junior role.
As happens on the Internet in cases like this, near-instant
parodies of Smith's letter cropped up. The most popular by far
had Darth Vader of "Star Wars" fame resigning from the Empire
via a letter similar to Smith's.
"To put the problem in the simplest terms, throttling people
with your mind continues to be sidelined in the way the firm
operates and thinks about making people dead," the film
franchise's dark lord wrote.