UPDATE 2-Goldman redeploys Asia equity co-head Barg to Singapore

By Saeed Azhar and Lawrence White
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 13 Goldman Sachs
has named Steven Barg as co-head of investment banking
for Southeast Asia, moving the high-profile equity capital
markets banker from Hong Kong to a region where deal activity is
booming.
Barg, who was co-head of equity capital markets in Asia
excluding Japan, will relocate to Singapore and join Hsin Yue
Yong in the investment banking role, according to a memo seen by
Reuters and confirmed by Goldman.
The move allows Goldman to position Barg in a role where he
will continue to source equities deals but also oversee the
firm's attempts to grow its Southeast Asia business.
Barg's co-head, Jonathan Penkin, will remain as sole head of
equity capital markets Asia.
Goldman is among the banks that have benefited from the
surge in capital market activity in Malaysia, which saw two of
the world's three biggest initial public offerings this year.
Senior sources at the bank, however, concede that Goldman could
have done better in Southeast Asia as a whole in recent years, a
situation Barg's deployment is intended to remedy.
Goldman was a bookrunner on IHH Healthcare Bhd's
$2 billion dual IPO in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore and is a lead
adviser on Malaysian pay TV operator Astro All Asia Networks'
planned IPO in September that could raise as much as $1.5
billion.
But the U.S. investment bank lags behind peers in Southeast
Asia, ranking only 12th for M&A deals in the region in the year
to date, according to Thomson Reuters Data, and not ranking in
the top 20 for equity capital markets prior to Thursday's IHH
deal.
Goldman Sachs historically had not invested as much in
smaller Southeast Asian markets as its rivals, losing out for
example to Morgan Stanley in February in a bid for local firm
Tiga Pilar Sekuritas's brokerage seat. The deal allows Morgan
Stanley to trade securities and provide research in
Indonesia.
Barg, 50, left UBS in May 2010 to join Goldman Sachs as
co-head of equity capital markets in Asia alongside Penkin.
Goldman sweetened its offer to Barg by allowing him to join the
firm as a partner, a status conferring added pay incentives and
increased likelihood of a top job at the firm.
At UBS, Barg played a key role over the firm's rise to
become the region's top equities house by volume, as the Swiss
bank's extensive sales and research platform and its legions of
private bankers passing on clients as potential IPO leads meant
UBS topped equity capital markets revenue tables for the region.
Goldman expanded in Malaysia in 2009 by obtaining both a
fund management and corporate finance advisory license. In
Indonesia, the investment bank continues to hunt for
opportunities in the brokerage business.
An American and a graduate of Wesleyan University and
Stanford University, Barg worked on some of the top IPOs in Hong
Kong since joining Goldman, including the $2.5 billion listing
by Italian fashion house Prada SpA in June 2011.
That deal, and others, allowed Goldman to earn the No.1 post
in the Asia equity capital market league tables, excluding
Japan, beating UBS for the top spot for the first time in seven
years.
Brooks Entwistle remains Goldman's chairman of Southeast
Asia.