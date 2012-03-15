Darth Vader quits the Empire after Goldman resignation

| HONG KONG, March 15
HONG KONG, March 15 If Greg Smith can do
it, so can Darth Vader.
The scathing resignation letter of the Goldman Sachs
executive has inspired a sheaf of online spoofs written on
behalf of several imaginary employees.
Within hours of the New York Times publishing Smith's
letter, in which he calls the investment bank a "toxic" place
where managing directors referred to their clients as "muppets",
the villain of the popular Hollywood sci-fi epic Star Wars
also decided to quit via British satirical website, The Daily
Mash.
Using many of the same phrases Smith penned in his letter,
Darth Vader said he no longer felt at home in the Empire.
"The Empire today has become too much about shortcuts and
not enough about remote strangulation. It just doesn't feel
right to me anymore," Darth Vader said in his letter.
The spoofs highlight how investment banks such as Goldman
Sachs have become household names after the global financial
crisis triggered by the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, and
how deeply allegations of corporate greed resonate at a time
when recession, joblessness and shrinking incomes have become
the norm for many across the globe.
Parodying Smith's righteous tone, columnist Jason Gay penned
a resignation letter for New York Knicks coach Mike D'Antoni,
who did actually resign from the top-ranked U.S. basketball team
on Wednesday.
"Yes, look, I am sorry that I am upstaging the Goldman Sachs
guy. I know he probably woke up feeling he was going to dominate
the most-emailed list, only to get upstaged by me. What can I
say? This is New York, pal," the letter read.
"My proudest moments in life - that seven-game "Linsanity"
winning streak; my splendid mustache -- have all come through
hard work. But the Knicks have become too much about shortcuts
and not enough about achievement. This doesn't feel right to me.
We're not a globally influential investment bank."
Other global corporate icons were not spared. Online
magazine Slate published spoof resignations of what it called
disillusioned employees at retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
, McDonald's Corp. and Google.
"When I started here, there was an entire refrigerator
stocked with coconut water. Now, that fridge holds nothing but
agave juice. I don't care for it," wrote a fictional Google
employee named Bob Randolph.
"When I look at the McRib, I realize that it's no longer
about serving the highest-quality ambiguously sourced,
rib-shaped meat product," Slate quoted another imaginary
McDonald's employee as saying. "How many 'limited-time offers'
can we make before we lose the trust of our loyal patrons?"
After Smith's letter was published, some New York Times
online readers were as critical of the former executive as he
was of his employer, saying such epiphanies often occur after
amassing vast amounts of wealth.
Smith's likely large income was also lampooned by columnist
Michael Comeau of online financial media firm Minyanville.com,
who penned "Why I Am Applying for an Executive Director Position
at Goldman Sachs".
"After perusing the career section of your website, I found
the perfect opening for a guy like me: executive director, and
head of Goldman's US equity derivatives business in Europe, the
Middle East, and Africa," Comeau wrote, referring to Smith's
former position.
"And more importantly, I know how to keep my mouth shut," he
said.
"For example, let's say I was to unhappily quit the firm
after, I don't know, 12 years. Having likely made millions and
millions of dollars working for Goldman, I would never turn
around and blast the firm's bad behavior after filling my bank
account with the fruits of that bad behavior."