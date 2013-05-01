版本:
Goldman's special situations group names new global head -memo

NEW YORK May 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Julian Salisbury to become head of its Global Special Situations Group, as current head Jason Brown retires, according to memos sent on Wednesday that were obtained by Reuters.

Salisbury, a partner and managing director who now heads the group's European operation, will move from London to New York for the role.

Brown, who is also a partner and managing director, took over leadership of the operation in 2011, and is based in Asia.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the content of the memos but declined further comment.
