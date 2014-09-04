版本:
2014年 9月 4日

Goldman Sachs plans benchmark-size dollar sukuk issue -leads

DUBAI, Sept 4 Goldman Sachs is preparing to issue benchmark-sized, U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk with a wakala structure after announcing plans to meet fixed income investors, according to leads.

The investment bank plans to issue the sukuk through the JANY Sukuk Co vehicle after meeting investors in the Middle East on Sept. 10 and 11, a document from lead managers said.

Goldman Sachs picked itself, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and NCB Capital to arrange the investor meetings.

