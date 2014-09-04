Goldman Sachs plans benchmark-size dollar sukuk issue -leads

DUBAI, Sept 4 Goldman Sachs is preparing to
issue benchmark-sized, U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk with a
wakala structure after announcing plans to meet fixed income
investors, according to leads.
The investment bank plans to issue the sukuk through the
JANY Sukuk Co vehicle after meeting investors in the Middle East
on Sept. 10 and 11, a document from lead managers said.
Goldman Sachs picked itself, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and NCB Capital to
arrange the investor meetings.
