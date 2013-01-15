版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 23:19 BJT

Goldman will not delay UK bonuses after tax row -BBC

LONDON Jan 15 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs will not delay annual staff bonus payments to take advantage of a forthcoming fall in the top rate of income tax, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Goldman sparked a furore after sources said it might delay bonus payments to staff in Britain until after April 6, when the top rate of income tax falls to 45 percent from 50 percent.

Goldman could not immediately be reached for comment.

