CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Goldman's top tech banker jumps ship for Coatue -source

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Goldman Sachs
Group Inc technology investment banker Anthony Noto, who
helped orchestrate Twitter Inc's successful IPO in
November, is leaving and joining Coatue Management, according to
a source familiar with the matter.
Goldman said in a memo to employees that Noto is leaving the
firm but did not mention his move to the hedge fund.
It is unclear what role Noto, who won plaudits from Wall
Street and Silicon Valley for leading the messaging service's
low-profile but smooth coming-out party, will play at Coatue.
The source confirmed that Noto is joining the fund on condition
of anonymity.
His contacts and experience were deemed key to netting the
Twitter win for Goldman after Morgan Stanley snagged the much
larger but far more troubled Facebook Inc IPO in 2012.
Noto's departure from Goldman comes just as China's Alibaba
is preparing what could the world's largest technology IPO later
this year. Goldman is helping manage the debut, along with
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche
Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan
Stanley.
Coatue has been investing more aggressively, getting into
late-stage pre-IPO startups and competing with the likes of
Rizvi Traverse and Tiger Global. The hedge fund has invested in
startups, including Snapchat, storage service Box and
ride-sharing concern Lyft. Coatue founder and manager Philippe
Laffont once worked for legendary investor Julian Robertson.
Noto, a former Army ranger and National Football League
executive, started as an analyst at Goldman and was among a
number of analysts who touted stocks like Webvan and eToys that
collapsed during the 2000 bust.
Dan Dees, appointed Goldman's co-head of global technology,
media and telecom in investment banking just this year, assumes
sole charge of that division, according to a copy of an internal
memo obtained by Reuters.
In addition, Goldman appointed Simon Holden, Nick Giovanni
and Michael Ronen co-chief operating officers of the technology,
media and telecom group; Holden oversees the global telecoms
sector, while Giovanni does the same for the worldwide Internet
industry. Ronen is in charge of Goldman's media and telecoms
mergers and acquisitions business in the Americas.
Goldman has played a key role in several recent technology
mega-transactions, including acting as lead bookrunner for Apple
Inc's $12 billion debt financing and advising on Microsoft
Corp's acquisition of Nokia Corp.
