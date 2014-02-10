版本:
Goldman Sachs names Varadhan as third securities co-head -memo

NEW YORK Feb 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Ashok Varadhan as a third co-head of securities, according to an internal memo on Monday.

Varadhan shares the title with Isabelle Ealet and Pablo Salame, who were already in the role. He had most recently been head of macro trading in the securities division, a role that cuts across interest rate products, foreign exchange and emerging markets, as well as commodities trading in the Americas.

The memo, which was signed by Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, was confirmed by a spokesman.
