Goldman Sachs names Varadhan as third securities co-head -memo

BRIEF-ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
NEW YORK Feb 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Ashok Varadhan as a third co-head of securities, according to an internal memo on Monday.
Varadhan shares the title with Isabelle Ealet and Pablo Salame, who were already in the role. He had most recently been head of macro trading in the securities division, a role that cuts across interest rate products, foreign exchange and emerging markets, as well as commodities trading in the Americas.
The memo, which was signed by Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, was confirmed by a spokesman.
LONDON, April 28 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance joint venture for 156 million pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned break-up into four parts.
LONDON, April 28 Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will still be their fifth straight month of gains.