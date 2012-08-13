UPDATE 1-Goldman taps Westerman to run China investment banking -memo

By Lawrence White
Aug 13 Goldman Sachs has appointed
Matthew Westerman to spearhead the bank's China investment
banking efforts after Jin-Yong Cai left last week to work for
the World Bank, according to a memo obtained on Monday by
Reuters.
Goldman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Cai had held a dual role as day-to-day manager of Goldman's
China investment banking franchise and as CEO of the firm's
joint venture Goldman Sachs Gao Hua, which offers onshore
securities underwriting and brokerage among other services.
Westerman will take over the former set of duties while
remaining a co-head of Asia, ex-Japan, investment banking.
Goldman did not immediately say who would take over the latter
role.
Cai's duties as CEO of Goldman Sachs Gau Hua fulfilled a
regulatory obligation to have a named general manager of a
sino-foreign joint venture. The person must satisfy certain
criteria including passing exams set by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission and having at least two years' track
record as a manager of a company in China.
These restrictions narrow the field as to who can take over
the role as named general manager of Goldman Sachs Gau Hua for
regulatory purposes.
Westerman, who remains co-head of investment banking for
Asia ex-Japan alongside Dan Dees, joins a newly formed China
investment banking executive committee comprising himself, Dees,
Hansong Zhu, Ning Hong and Chang-Po Yang, according to the memo.
Cai, a managing director at Goldman, was named by the World
Bank on Friday as head of its private sector investment arm
International Finance Corp.
The news of Westerman's appointment follows that in June of
Mark Schwartz as Goldman's new Beijing-based chairman for the
Asia-Pacific region, the first time in recent memory a foreign
investment bank put its top regional banker in mainland China.
The memo did not say whether the Hong Kong-based Westerman
will relocate to Beijing. A spokesman for Goldman declined to
comment on the matter.