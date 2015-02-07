John Whitehead, former leader of Goldman Sachs, has died -company

BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group on May 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement
WASHINGTON Feb 7 John Whitehead, former senior partner and co-chairman of Goldman Sachs who helped make it a top-tier Wall Street firm and led its international expansion, has died, the investment bank said on Saturday.
"We grieve the loss of John Whitehead and honor his achievements and contributions in service to his country and Goldman Sachs," Goldman chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement.
"He was a man of enormous grace and integrity and his legacy will endure in the institutions he led and in the lives of those he cared for and mentored." (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* Five Below - on may 10 entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement among co, five below merchandising and wells fargo bank, national association
* Sysco Corp says will expand its Sysco Atlanta Facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: