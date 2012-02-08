Goldman names Yong as co-head of Investment Banking SE Asia

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Goldman Sachs has named Hsin Yue Yong as co-head of investment banking, Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Yong, who was head of strategic relationship management in Asia Ex-Japan, will partner with existing Southeast Asia head Brooks Entwistle. Entwistle will continue in his role as Chairman, Southeast Asia.
Yong joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in 1996 and became a managing director in 2007.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.