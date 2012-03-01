UPDATE 2-Goldman to buy Ariel Re's insurance operations

* Purchase price not disclosed
* Deal expected to close April 1
March 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
said it would buy Ariel Re's Bermuda-based insurance and
reinsurance operations , its latest foray into a business
that has been lucrative for Wall Street banks, though not a
large part of earnings.
The business will be combined with Goldman's existing
reinsurance group and operate under the name of Ariel
Reinsurance.
The purchase price was not significant enough to merit
disclosure, spokesman Michael DuVally said. The parties expect
the deal to close on April 1.
The transaction does not include Ariel's credit and surety
business run through its Zurich branch office, nor its Atrium
Underwriting Group at Lloyds, which will continue to be owned
and operated by Ariel Holdings Ltd. The majority of Ariel Re's
Bermuda-based staff will continue with the combined
organization, Goldman said.
Goldman is no stranger to the insurance business, having
invested in a number of Bermuda start-ups over the
years. Last summer, the firm found itself in the awkward
position of advising reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc
on a sale that drew two suitors it had helped start.
Investment banks love the reinsurance business, which
is relatively easy to enter and generates a steady stream
of fees. After major industry-changing disasters, investment
banks are usually among the first to sweep into the
Bermuda market and set up new companies.
According to a 2008 economic analysis of the
Bermudan insurance market by the Wharton School, at least four
of the 11 insurers from the "class of 2005" had investment banks
or top-tier private equity firms as lead investors. The same was
true for at least three of the 10 firms from the 2001 class and
four of the nine firms from the 1993 class.
After 2011's record disaster losses for the
insurance industry, some expected a new "class " to emerge.
So far, though, hedge funds rather than investment banks are
sponsoring many of the largest new companies. The most notable
is TP Re, an affiliate of Dan Loeb's Third Point hedge
fund.
In some cases, Wall Street sponsors have started a
company and then cashed out with an initial public offering or a
trade sale as quickly as they could. In other cases, they have
kept a significant stake in the business and maintained a
banking relationship with it.
Some of that has to do with what the insurance
industry refers to as "long-tail" vs. versus "short-tail"
risk -- in other words, how quickly the insurer is likely
to see claims for coverage from insureds.
Long-tail risk, where claims may come in years
after the fact, would include areas like medical
malpractice coverage and worker's compensation policies.
Short-tail risk, on the other hand, is the reinsurance people
think of more typically, such as hurricane coverage.
Financial services bankers say Wall Street firms
like short-tail rei nsurers because they can be started and
sold quickly. But investment banks also like long-tail
reinsurers because they can obtain deals to manage stock
offerings for those companies and get fees as a result.
Ariel Re's portfolio tends toward shorter-tail
risks.
In its annual 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Goldman detailed $23.3 billion
worth of insurance liabilities and $529 million worth of
insurance reserves as of December.