UPDATE 1-Goldman names Westerman, Dees as co-heads Asia-Pac ex-Japan IBD -memo

HONG KONG Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has named Matthew Westerman and Dan Dees as co-heads of
investment banking for Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan, according to a
memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Westerman was most recently global head of equity capital
markets, while Dees was the head of the financing group in
Asia-Pacific and chairman of financing group for Japan, the memo
said. Westerman will relocate to Hong Kong from London
on April 1 and Dees will remain in Hong Kong.
Westerman and Dees are taking over leadership of Goldman's
Asia-Pac investment banking division from David Ryan. Ryan will
continue to serve as president of Goldman Sachs in Asia-Pacific,
ex-Japan.