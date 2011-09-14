Goldman asset management CIO Domotorffy retires

* Katinka Domotorffy leaves Goldman after 13 years
* Armen Avanessians and Ron Hua to take over her roles
* Global Alpha Fund down 12 percent year-to-date
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Matthew Goldstein
Sept 14 Katinka Domotorffy, the head of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) quantitative investment strategies
group, will leave the bank at the end of the year, according to
an internal memo, as one of its biggest hedge funds continues
to suffer from weak performance.
Domotorffy is a Goldman veteran who joined the bank in 1998
as a portfolio manager and researcher.
She took on her most recent title as chief investment
officer and head of QIS within the asset management division in
2009 when Mark Carhart and Raymond Iwanowski, co-founders of
Goldman's prominent Global Alpha Fund hedge fund, retired.
Armen Avanessians will be taking over as head of the global
quantitative business, according to the memo obtained by
Reuters that was sent by Timothy O'Neill and Edward Forst,
co-global heads of investment management.
Goldman also hired Ron Hua as a partner to serve as chief
investment officer and head of quantitative equity alpha
businesses.
The Global Alpha Fund is down 12 percent this year,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
As a quantitative hedge fund, Global Alpha hops in and out
of positions quickly and uses arbitrage strategies to heighten
gains. The fund gained prominence in the boom years leading up
to the financial crisis and was seen as a proxy for Goldman's
market savvy, but has been riddled with losses and redemption
requests since then.
The broader hedge fund industry was sacked by losses in
August due to heightened volatility across nearly all markets
and strategies. The average hedge fund was down 2.32 percent
last month, according to Hedge Fund Research.
Avanessians is a partner who joins QIS from Goldman's
securities division. He was involved in quantitative,
electronic, rules-based and analytical businesses, according to
the memo.
Hua joins the firm as a partner from the hedge fund
PanAgora Asset Management, where he oversaw $12 billion in
equity assets under management as chief investment officer.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Matthew Goldstein and
Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)