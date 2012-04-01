Goldman fund to exit company owning sex traffic site

| NEW YORK, April 1
NEW YORK, April 1 A private equity fund run by
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has agreed to sell its stake in
the media company that runs a sex trafficking forum back to
company's management, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.
GS Capital Partners III on Friday signed a deal to sell its
16 percent stake in Village Voice Media, which owns the website,
called Backpage.com.
The fund began negotiations with Village Voice Media in
March, after deciding in 2010 that it had grown "uncomfortable
with the direction of the company," and Goldman's inability to
influence its operations, said Andrea Raphael, a Goldman Sachs
spokeswoman.
The sale was first reported in a Nicholas Kristof column in
The New York Times on Saturday. The fund's investment was also
the subject of a Kristof column last week.
Raphael said the fund invested $30 million in the Village
Voice in 2000. The investment was converted into a 16 percent
minority stake when the Village Voice merged with New Times Inc
in 2006.
She declined to disclose the sales price, but said the fund
lost a "vast majority" of its investment.
Village Voice Media was not immediately available for
comment.
Village Voice Media owns the alternative newspaper The
Village Voice, which was founded in 1955.
Over the years, the newspaper has published groundbreaking
investigations and received three Pulitzer Prices. Its back
pages, in contrast, have for decades been the bastion of escort
service advertising.
Backpage.com also posts lists for hundreds of other
classified advertising throughout the country.