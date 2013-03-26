版本:
Goldman Sachs, Berkshire amend crisis-era warrant deal

March 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc have amended the warrants Berkshire holds as part of the lifeline it gave Goldman during the financial crisis, a change that Goldman said would ensure Berkshire remains a long-term investor in the bank.

Goldman said on Tuesday that in place of the warrants, the firm will give Berkshire a number of shares reflecting the difference between the warrants' original exercise price of $115 and the average closing price of Goldman's stock for the 10 trading days up to Oct. 1 of this year.

