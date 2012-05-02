Goldman CEO: support for gay rights 'not without price'

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 2 Goldman Sachs Group Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday his recent very
public support for gay rights had cost the investment bank at
least one client.
At an event discussing Wall Street's role in pushing for
greater lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality across
corporate America, Blankfein said his stance on the matter was
"not without price."
Blankfein said there had been some "adverse reaction" on at
least one occasion, where a money management client "did not
want to continue a relationship" with Goldman in the wake of his
advocacy.
"I won't say the name of the client, but if you heard the
name, it wouldn't surprise you," he added.
Blankfein joined hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer at an
LGBT Leadership Summit for the financial community called "Out
on the Street," which was held at Bank of America's
Manhattan offices.
Blankfein's series of rare public appearances comes weeks
after the company installed a new global head of corporate
communications to oversee its public relations effort. Richard
"Jake" Siewert, a former aide to Timothy Geithner, officially
succeeded Goldman's silver-tongued, veteran spokesman, Lucas van
Praag in March.
In the past year, Blankfein has become a more visible and
vocal supporter of same-sex marriage. Along with other prominent
Wall Street executives, he signed an open letter to New York
state legislators last year urging them to legalize gay
marriage. Earlier this year, Blankfein accepted the role of
corporate spokesman for the Human Rights Campaign, a gay-rights
advocacy group.
Wednesday's event brought together Blankfein and Singer, two
of Wall Street's most high-profile supporters of same-sex
marriage. Both men helped push legislators in Albany to legalize
gay marriage in New York State last year.
Blankfein and Singer, who runs Elliott Capital Management,
may seem an unlikely pair to tackle gay rights issues.
Singer, a prominent conservative, this year signed a $1
million check to a Super PAC supporting Mitt Romney's
presidential campaign. An openly gay Romney aide resigned
yesterday amid reports he had encountered backlash from anti-gay
conservatives on the campaign trail.
Singer, whose son is gay, has donated millions to support
same-sex equality and has been a driving force behind campaigns
to legalize same-sex marriage in states across the country.
Asked by an audience member and Goldman Sachs partner how
the push for gay equality may be affected under a Romney
administration, Singer responded, "I don't think it's going to
be a harsh environment."
Blankfein acknowledged that while Singer's support for gay
equality stemmed from a personal call to action, his reason for
taking a public stand is driven as much by the business
practicalities of having a diverse and talented workforce, as
his personal view that the cause is part of a wider fight for
civil and human rights.
"As a business person, as a corporate leader, as a recruiter
and as a human, it is not something I regard as heavy lifting,"
Blankfein said.
Blankfein's increasingly visible role on the gay rights
issue coincides with a recent charm offensive by the
historically tight-lipped investment bank, which has increased
public appearances in recent weeks.
In back-to-back television interviews last week, Blankfein
acknowledged the investment bank's lack of engagement with the
media during and after the financial crisis did little to help
its reputation as one of the bastions of Wall Street greed
"We probably should have been out there more," Blankfein
told Reuters after the event Wednesday.
Most recently, Goldman Sachs found itself the subject of
more negative media glare when an executive director quit the
firm by penning a scathing op-ed in the New York Times, in which
he described the bank's culture as "toxic and destructive." The
former employee, Greg Smith, said the bank had sidelined client
needs in favor of bigger profits and that its employees
regularly referred to clients as "muppets."