Goldman Sachs committed to Brazil operations, COO Cohn says

BRASILIA, April 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is committed to maintaining its investment-banking operations in
Brazil as part of its global footprint, Chief Operating Officer
Gary Cohn said on Wednesday.
Cohn said the size of the unit will reflect business
opportunities, adding that Goldman Sachs has not missed any
major mergers and acquisitions or initial public offering deals
over the past year.
"We are always adjusting our people to where we think the
opportunities are," he said after meeting with Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia. "We do this in Brazil as
we do in every one of our office, including our main offices in
New York, London and Asia."
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello;
Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)