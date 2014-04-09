UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs committed to Brazil operations -COO Cohn

(Recasts to add Goldman's downsizing in Brazil, Cohn's
comments)
By Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, April 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is committed to maintaining its investment-banking operations in
Brazil as part of its global footprint, Chief Operating Officer
Gary Cohn said on Wednesday.
The size of the unit will reflect business opportunities,
Cohn said, adding that Goldman Sachs has not missed any major
transactions in the country over the past year. More than 20
bankers left Goldman's investment-banking and wealth management
divisions in Brazil since June as the lender slowed down plans
to expand in the country more aggressively.
"We are always adjusting our people to where we think the
opportunities are," he said after meeting with Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia. "We do this in Brazil as
we do in every one of our offices, including our main offices in
New York, London and Asia."
Four years of soft economic growth in Latin America's
largest economy led the pace of mergers and acquisitions, bond
and stock deals to slow. Goldman saw its roster of investment
bankers in Brazil shrink to about 20 from 45 a year ago, sources
told Reuters, as competition mounted and business faltered.
Before the departures, Goldman Sachs had pledged to grow
fast in Brazil, where demand for debt and hedging instruments
swelled in recent years. Companies and investors are stepping up
demand for corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and private
equity fund-related vehicles that post higher returns than
equities and government debt.
Last year, Goldman increased the capital of its Brazilian
unit to $400 million. In a visit in April last year, Cohn also
said Goldman would increase the number of companies it serves to
300 from about 100 at the time.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello;
Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Eric Walsh)