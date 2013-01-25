版本:
BRIEF-Goldman CEO wants to see government spending cuts

Jan 25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Will be disappointed if U.S. government spending is not cut * Blankfein speaks in cnbc interview * Blankfein: White House reaching out more to Wall Street executives * Blankfein: Waiting to see outcome of more Wall Street-White House

conversations * Goldman's Blankfein: I am more a shareholder of goldman than an employee
