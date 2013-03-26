版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs up in premarket on amended terms of warrants held by Berkshire Hathaway

NEW YORK, March 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Up 1.5 percent to $148.25 in premarket on amended terms of warrants held by Berkshire Hathaway
