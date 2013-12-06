版本:
BRIEF-Trader sentenced to 9 months prison, ordered to pay Goldman $118 mln over S&P 500 e-mini futures trade

Dec 6 * Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader matthew Taylor sentenced to 9

months prison, ordered to pay goldman $118 million restitution -- court

hearing * Sentence followed guilty plea over unauthorized $8.3 billion bet on S&P 500

e-mini futures contracts in 2007 * Sentence imposed by U.S. district judge william pauley in Manhattan

