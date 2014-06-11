版本:
Goldman to pay $67 mln, Bain to pay $54 mln to settle LBO collusion lawsuit

June 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Agrees to pay $67 million, and bain capital partners agrees to pay $54

million, to settle lbo collusion lawsuit -- court records * Goldman, bain deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle -- court records * Goldman, bain preliminary settlements disclosed in filings with U.S. district

court in Boston, and requires court approval
