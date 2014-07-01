BRIEF-Finra fines Goldman Sachs for failing to prevent trade-throughs related to Sigma-X trading system

July 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Finra says fines Goldman Sachs affiliate $800,000 for failing to

prevent trade-throughs in its alternative trading system * Finra cites Goldman Sachs execution & clearing lp for deficiencies in

connection with its proprietary sigma-x alternative trading system * Finra says goldman lacked reasonably designed procedures to prevent

trade-through of protected quotations in national market system stocks from

November 2008 to August 2011 * Finra says goldman returned $1.67 million to customers affected by roughly

395,000 trade-throughs * Finra says goldman neither admitted nor denied charges in agreeing to settle