BRIEF-Finra fines Goldman Sachs for failing to prevent trade-throughs related to Sigma-X trading system

July 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc :
* Finra says fines Goldman Sachs affiliate $800,000 for
failing to
prevent trade-throughs in its alternative trading system
* Finra cites Goldman Sachs execution & clearing lp for
deficiencies in
connection with its proprietary sigma-x alternative trading
system
* Finra says goldman lacked reasonably designed procedures to
prevent
trade-through of protected quotations in national market
system stocks from
November 2008 to August 2011
* Finra says goldman returned $1.67 million to customers
affected by roughly
395,000 trade-throughs
* Finra says goldman neither admitted nor denied charges in
agreeing to settle