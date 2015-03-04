版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Pacorini win dismissal of aluminum price-fixing claims

March 4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * JPMorgan Chase & Co pacorini metals ag win dismissal of aluminum

price-fixing lawsuits in U.S. -- court ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest says, in decision issued on Wednesday,

that the complaints fail to suggest parent corporate defendants participated

in unlawful conduct

