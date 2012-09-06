BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives some investor claims against Goldman

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * U.S. appeals court revives some investor claims against Goldman Sachs Group
Inc over mortgage securities it underwrote -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says purchaser of mortgage debt may assert
claims of purchasers of similar mortgage debt sold under same prospectus * 2nd circuit says plaintiff need not plead out-of-pocket loss to allege a
decline of value in an illiquid security * 2nd circuit directs lower court to reinstate plaintiff's claims related to
several goldman mortgage securities offerings
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources