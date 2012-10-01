版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs shares rise on Barron's view

NEW YORK Oct 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Shares gain 1.2 percent premarket; Barron's sees 25 percent rise

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐