版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs falls after results

NEW YORK Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Shares up 1.2 percent in premarket trading * Shares pare gains, fall modestly after results

